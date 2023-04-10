LFA 4.10.23 @5pm: FBI ADMITS OVER 40 FEDS IN J6!

Cindy McCain snitches on the deep state!

- Louisville bank shooter identified and had HE/HIM pronouns - Bruce Springstein's guitarist says white republicans should be exterminated - FBI has admitted to LFA TV reporting about having over 40 feds in J6 crowd - What the government is doing to the J6 prisoners that the public doesn't know - Do we actually want a National Divorce - Ben Bergquam and Oscar Blue report in from the darian gap - FBI has sources in the Catholic Church - Que the WAR DRUMS as China encircles Taiwan - TX Gov.

Greg Abbott to pardon Daniel Perry - Kids at wrestling camp chant "Let's Go Brandon"