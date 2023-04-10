4 Killed in Shooting at Bank in Louisville, KY

4 Killed in Shooting , at Bank in Louisville, KY.

AP reports that four people were killed and at least nine were injured at Old National Bank in Louisville on April 10.

AP reports that four people were killed and at least nine were injured at Old National Bank in Louisville on April 10.

We believe this is a lone gunman involved in this that did have a connection to the bank.

We’re trying to establish what that connection was to the business, but it appears he was a previous employee, Paul Humphrey, Louisville Metro Police Department Deputy Chief, via news conference.

The suspect is dead, but it is not known whether he shot himself or if officers took him down.

The suspect is dead, but it is not known whether he shot himself or if officers took him down.

This is a tragic event.

But it was it was the heroic response of officers that made sure that no more people were more seriously injured than what happened, Paul Humphrey, Louisville Metro Police Department Deputy Chief, via news conference.

AP reports that Gov.

Andy Beshear lost friends in the shooting.

AP reports that Gov.

Andy Beshear lost friends in the shooting.

This is awful.

I have a very close friend who didn’t make it today.

And I have another close friend who didn’t, either.

And one who’s at the hospital that I hope is going to make it through, Andy Beshear, Kentucky governor, via statement.

Two police officers are among the nine who were injured.

One remains in critical condition.

Two police officers are among the nine who were injured.

One remains in critical condition.

Three patients have been discharged so far.

Three patients have been discharged so far.

The country's 15th mass shooting this year comes just two weeks after Audrey Hale took the lives of three children and three adults at Covenant School in Nashville.

The country's 15th mass shooting this year comes just two weeks after Audrey Hale took the lives of three children and three adults at Covenant School in Nashville