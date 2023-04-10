How To Talk to Customer Service , in an Effective Way.
How To Talk to Customer Service , in an Effective Way.
A call to customer service is oftentimes a dreadful experience.
Here are some tips to actually get what you want from the call:.
Here are some tips to actually get what you want from the call:.
Representatives Are People Too.
Don't forget the voice on the other end of your customer service call is usually a person once you make it through the robots.
They are not personally responsible for whatever problem you're experiencing, so treat them respectfully.
What I'll tell them is, 'Look, I know that you don't have anything to do with this.'
, Craig dos Santos, negotiation consultant, via NPR.
I know you're trying to help me, but I want to tell you what happened.
, Craig dos Santos, negotiation consultant, via NPR.
Be Human.
I'll say something like, 'Hey, hang on one second, sorry, my stove's on, and...I'm cooking food for my mom.'
, Craig dos Santos, negotiation consultant, via NPR.
That might open a short conversation – is it dinner where you are?
What are you making?
, Craig dos Santos, negotiation consultant, via NPR.
That might open a short conversation – is it dinner where you are?
What are you making?
, Craig dos Santos, negotiation consultant, via NPR.
Now that's two humans talking as opposed to a customer service representative and a person they have to deal with.
, Craig dos Santos, negotiation consultant, via NPR.
Be Nice.
Experts say to express your gratitude with "caretaking statements," such as:.
I appreciate you being patient with me as we figure this thing out.
, Craig dos Santos, negotiation consultant, via NPR.
Don't raise your voice at a customer service agent.
If you are feeling angry, try this instead:.
I'm really frustrated.
I just want to tell you what's been my experience so far.
, Craig dos Santos, negotiation consultant, via NPR