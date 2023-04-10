How To Talk to Customer Service in an Effective Way

A call to customer service is oftentimes a dreadful experience.

Here are some tips to actually get what you want from the call:.

Representatives Are People Too.

Don't forget the voice on the other end of your customer service call is usually a person once you make it through the robots.

They are not personally responsible for whatever problem you're experiencing, so treat them respectfully.

What I'll tell them is, 'Look, I know that you don't have anything to do with this.'

, Craig dos Santos, negotiation consultant, via NPR.

I know you're trying to help me, but I want to tell you what happened.

, Craig dos Santos, negotiation consultant, via NPR.

Be Human.

I'll say something like, 'Hey, hang on one second, sorry, my stove's on, and...I'm cooking food for my mom.'

, Craig dos Santos, negotiation consultant, via NPR.

That might open a short conversation – is it dinner where you are?

What are you making?

, Craig dos Santos, negotiation consultant, via NPR.

Now that's two humans talking as opposed to a customer service representative and a person they have to deal with.

, Craig dos Santos, negotiation consultant, via NPR.

Be Nice.

Experts say to express your gratitude with "caretaking statements," such as:.

I appreciate you being patient with me as we figure this thing out.

, Craig dos Santos, negotiation consultant, via NPR.

Don't raise your voice at a customer service agent.

If you are feeling angry, try this instead:.

I'm really frustrated.

I just want to tell you what's been my experience so far.

, Craig dos Santos, negotiation consultant, via NPR