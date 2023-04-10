Rays hope to extend historic unbeaten streak vs. Red Sox

The undefeated Tampa Bay Rays are off to baseball's best start in 20 years.

It’s not just that the Rays are 9-0, but they handed out nine beatdowns.

Tampa Bay has hit a Major League Baseball-best 24 home runs, and they scored 75 runs while allowing only 18 runs to score.

“Yeah, It’s impressive,” Rays outfielder Luke Raley said.

“A lot of power has been shown.

Our starting pitching has been phenomenal.

Bullpen has been really good when they’ve gotten the opportunity.

It’s exciting to watch and be a part of.”