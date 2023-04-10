Liberty Conspiracy LIVE 4-10-23! CDC Took Our Med Data, AOC Flips Over Abortion Pill, Bud Lite?

Welcome, fellow, Conspirator!

In tonight's LCL, we dig into a MOUNTAIN of massive stories that likely will have an impact on your liberty.

We'll explore the revelation that the CDC has been collecting our medical info and tracking us, the info that AOC is flipping out over a recent court ruling delaying the Biden Admin from allowing legal sales of the "abortion pill" -- and we'll hit what the moral and constitutional implications are -- and dig into the lessons drawable from violence by "trans advocates" and how wokesters have flipped the narrative, to make the violent appear to be the victims!

Check it out!

Be Seeing You!