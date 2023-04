CCP Infiltration: How The CCP Is Manipulating America | Ava Chen

Ava Chen fled from China to America 20 years ago and is currently a huge supporter of the New Federal State of China, founded by Miles Guo, the number one enemy of the CCP.

She discusses how the CCP has infiltrated nearly all of America's 3-letter government agencies including the DOJ, FBI, the SEC, as well as America's universities.

The battleground is not in China.

It's in America.

It's time to 'root out' the sellouts!