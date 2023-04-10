Push Fans on a CPU Cooler Radiator with Restricted Space Using 3d Printed Fan Adaptors - Part 3
Push Fans on a CPU Cooler Radiator with Restricted Space Using 3d Printed Fan Adaptors - Part 3

This series covers how to 3d print fan adaptors to install push fans in restricted space for a top of the PC cabinet CPU cooler.

A significant (10 degrees C) improvement in CPU temperature under load was the result.