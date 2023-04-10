Kim Kardashian Joins The Cast Of American Horror Story’season 12

'American Horror Story' is getting a dose of Kardashian!
Ryan Murphy announced that Kim Kardashian has joined the cast along with Emma Roberts.
Get all the latest updates on the cast, the theme, and more.
'American Horror Story' is getting a dose of Kardashian!
Ryan Murphy announced that Kim Kardashian has joined the cast along with Emma Roberts.
Get all the latest updates on the cast, the theme, and more.
The reality star joins 'AHS' alum Emma Roberts in the forthcoming entry of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's long-running FX..
Social media has voiced their opinions after it was revealed Kim Kardashian would be appearing in the upcoming season of 'American..