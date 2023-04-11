New 2024 Toyota Century SUV - Everything We Know So Far

Here's everything you need to know about the potential Toyota Century SUV.

Since 1967, the Toyota Century has topped Toyota's lineup in Japan as an ultra luxury flagship sedan.

Now, with the world shifting towards SUVs, there are reports that Toyota is developing an SUV version of the Century, with the possibility of it debuting by the endo of 2023.

So, what could we expect from a 2024 Toyota Century SUV?

In this video, I'll go over the exterior and interior design, as well as the potential performance and mechanical specs.

Finally, I'll discuss whether or not the Century SUV will reach production and if it will come to America.

Thanks for watching!