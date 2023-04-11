Study Habits: Efficient or Effective?

Hello there!

Welcome to my video on studying habits.

Do you ever feel like you are spending a lot of time studying but at the end of the day, you feel like you really weren't that productive?

Or maybe reverse, you spent really little time studying but end up being very productive?

Today, I'll talk briefly about study habits and how we can balance being efficient vs being effective.

These are very important when studying because who doesn't want to optimize their study time?

Here's a few key things to note.