Study Habits: Efficient or Effective?
Hello there!

Welcome to my video on studying habits.

Do you ever feel like you are spending a lot of time studying but at the end of the day, you feel like you really weren&apos;t that productive?

Or maybe reverse, you spent really little time studying but end up being very productive?

Today, I&apos;ll talk briefly about study habits and how we can balance being efficient vs being effective.

These are very important when studying because who doesn&apos;t want to optimize their study time?

Here&apos;s a few key things to note.