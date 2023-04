Rays remain undefeated with win against Red Sox, extend historic streak to 10-0

The Tampa Bay Rays remain undefeated with a win against the Boston Red Sox Monday evening.

In beating Boston, the Rays became the first major league team since the 1987 Milwaukee Brewers to open a season with 10 straight wins.

In the contest against the Red Sox, a solo homer from Brandon Lowe in the eighth inning was the difference maker and the only run scored by either team.