Jaylen Brown May Not Be A Celtic For Much Longer

The rumor mill around the NBA is that Jaylen Brown wants out of Boston.

John Granato of ESPN reported on the radio show 97.5 Houston the bench that the Houston Rockets will be gearing up to pursue Jaylen Brown this offseason if he becomes available via trade he also reported that the Rockets will be trying to hire Ime Udoka who is the former Boston Celtics head coach who coached them all the way to the NBA finals last year.

So it seems like the Rockets will be trying to go after the Celtics' Talent or former talent.

But it looking like Jaylen Brown doesn't want to be a Celtics player for the long run, as evident by how he has critiqued the Celtics' fan base.

Jaylen Brwon expressed how he has experienced racism from Celtics fans in a quote about this he said that it is not the whole Celtics fan base but there is a percentage of Boston Celtics Fans that can be very Nasty when a black player doesn't perform up to standards.

And he is not the only player that has complained about this, Draymond Green has come out and said this, and LeBron James publicly came out and said that Celtics Fans are very racist.

But it is also looking as if Jaylen Brown is not committed to the Boston Celtics Long term, he was asked about it in a press conference and he said that he is unsure and will go where he is wanted and where he is treated correctly and that last statement is interesting because it gives insight into how Jaylen Brown views himself in relation to the Boston Celtics Organization, I think that Jaylen Brown thinks the Boston Celtics don't appreciate him enough and that because he views himself as good or better than Jayson Tatum and in a way, he is kind of right.

Last year in the finals against the Golden State Warriors Jaylen Brwon was clearly more valuable than Jayson Tatum.

Tatum seemed to shrink under all the bright lights and it seemed like the moment was too much for him while inversely JJaylen Brown seemed to be ready for the moment and thrived off of it.

In the finals last year Jaylen Brwon was the lead scorer for the Celtics he averaged 23,5 points per game in comparison to Jayson's 21.5 points per game so if you think Hayson Tatum is better you have to at least consider that gap between them isn't that large.

Furthermore, Jaylen thinks he is undervalued because of how many times the Boston Celtics have been willing to shop him around to other teams during the offseason and trade deadlines while they've never done so to Jayson Tatum and Jaylen is supposed to be one of the core pieces of the Boston Celtics.