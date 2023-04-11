65 || Official Trailer (2023) - (HD)

After a catastrophic crash on an unknown planet, pilot Mills (Adam Driver) quickly discovers he’s actually stranded on Earth…65 million years ago.

Now, with only one chance at rescue, Mills and the only other survivor, Koa (Ariana Greenblatt), must make their way across an unknown terrain riddled with dangerous prehistoric creatures in an epic fight to survive.

From the writers of A Quiet Place and producer Sam Raimi comes 65, a sci-fi thriller starring Adam Driver, Ariana Greenblatt, and Chloe Coleman.

Written, directed, and produced by Scott Beck & Bryan Woods - the film is also produced by Sam Raimi, Deborah Liebling and Zainab Azizi.