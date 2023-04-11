I AM NOT MISINFORMATION [2021] - DAN PERUZZO (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)

Giving Voice to the "Vaccine" Injured.

In today’s Covid PLANdemic/SCAMdemic crazy world of censorship and this ‘one-sided New World Order global propaganda’, it takes courage to stand up and speak out.

Take a journey with this group of "vaccine"-injured individuals and so-called health professionals from Canada as they share their experiences in an effort to educate the public on the issues that the fake Mainstream Media overtly refuse to cover.

Dan Peruzzo is the creator of this documentary film ‘I AM NOT MISINFORMATION’, which has given a voice to vaxx-injured Canadians.

His film highlights the stories that fake Mainstream Media ignores and that urgently need to be heard.