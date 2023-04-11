2023 Ford E-Transit Courier Preview

Ford Pro today revealed the E-Transit Courier, a ground-up new all-electric commercial vehicle bringing enhanced connectivity and productivity for compact van customers.

Extending Ford Pro’s line-up of innovative electrified and connected cargo vans, the all-new E‑Transit Courier is fully integrated with Ford Pro’s platform of software and connected services to further drive efficient operation including end-to-end charging solutions and management tools from Ford Pro Software.

To further boost productivity, E-Transit Courier has been completely redesigned around a larger, more flexible cargo area that delivers 25 per cent more load volume than the outgoing model, plus enhanced capability including increased payload 2 and space for two Euro pallets.

Part of Ford’s $50 billion+ global push to lead the EV revolution, the E-Transit Courier is the next step as the company electrifies its iconic Transit family of commercial vehicles, joining the larger E-Transit and E-Transit Custom models in the Ford Pro portfolio.

All-new E-Transit Courier will make its public debut at the Commercial Vehicle Show in Birmingham, UK, from April 18-20, and is scheduled to enter production later in 2024.

Customers will be able to order petrol- and diesel-engine Transit Courier models from summer 2023 for delivery before the end of the year.