LABOUR: Attack ads against govt ‘punch hard for a reason’

Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury Pat McFadden says the ‘attack ads’ his party have launched “punch pretty hard” but “do so for a reason”.

He says that every time the government introduce a new Prime minister it’s “year zero” and that “the record before doesn’t count”.

Report by Rowlandi.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn