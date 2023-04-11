What’s Happening To America: Exposing Demonic Forces, And Shutting Them Down.

A significant portion of people have turned their back on God, resulting in the return of demonic pagan gods.

Although theses evil creatures are real, they are nothing compared to the Power, Authority, and Potency of the One True God, and those that are in Covenant with Him through His only begotten son Jesus Christ and His Finished work on the Cross of Calvery.

For The Lord God Almighty is Sovereign, and there are No gods beside Him.

It's time for true believers in Jesus Christ to stand, and deliver †