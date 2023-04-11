6 Signs That You Are Bottling Up Your Emotions

Do you feel emotional numbness?

Are you feeling helpless about your situation right now or have trouble identifying how you feel?

You could be bottling up your feelings and are dealing with suppressed emotions.

This can be detrimental to your mental health.

So, the first step is to recognize that you’re closing yourself off, and so, let's look into the signs to find out whether you may be bottling up your emotions.

If you relate to this video and wonder what to do next, it's time to look into the root cause of emotional numbness