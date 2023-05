Let the two kittens pamper and take care of the reaction of the chicks. The hen is amazed! cute

Let both kittens pamper and care for the chick's reactions at the same time.

Hens will be amazed 😲!

The cat that loves chicks the most in the world.

The two kittens take good care of the chick.

The hen and rooster went on a trip.

The two kittens are qualified chick mothers.

Daily life of chicks.

The kitten sleeps with the chick.

Cute and funny animal videos 😊.

Funny pet videos.

The life of chicks and kittens