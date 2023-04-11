INTROSPECTION - so you are fighting YOU | Fighting against yourself | Your self | Separation, Misery

Fighting against you is a war already lost.

How can you fight you, if you are just one being?

Surely you can keep hurting your emotional body, physical body, energy body, etc.

And keep lying yourself that it's other people's fault... Nothing will change.

What you are going through is this, simply put: other people's opinions fighting against yours', your points on life and what your gut is telling you to do.

You know, your gut, that part which is still inseparable from nature.

Given the billions of years of evolution, trusting your gut is simply always better than trusting the opinions of others.

How and when to trust them?

Easy: are they miserable, always complaining and / or looking down on you or others?

You can imagine what opinions they'll have, eh?