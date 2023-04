Myanmar military attack on alleged rebel gathering causes several casualties | Oneindia News

On Tuesday, Myanmar’s military launched air attacks on a central town known to be a bastion of opposition to the coup carried out two years ago.

According to witnesses and local media, dozens of people were killed and wounded in the attack on Tuesday, one of the worst since the military seized control of the country.

#Myanmar #MyanmarMilitaryCoup #MilitaryAirRaids ~PR.151~ED.103~HT.99~