LFA 4.11.23 @11am: TOP SECRET LEAKS EXPOSE UKRAINE!

NGO's and our Government is funding the invasion - Pentagon leaks expose Ukraine plan - Reporters turn on Jeanne Pierre' - Media is lying about Ukraine/Russia for the U.S government - Kentucky shooter was a Trump hating BLM lover - Trannie Terrorist who was thwarted last week had manifesto - Nashville city council reinstates radical democrat - Biden WH was involved in raiding Trump - Covid is officially over - FOX News continues it's anti-Trump coverage - Trump blasts Desantis on Truth - Budweiser stock down $4 billion - 3rd Democrat to switch to Republican party this month!