What to do when there's a polar bear in your backyard | Alysa McCall

As Arctic ice melts, polar bears are being forced on land -- and they're hungry.

With the apex predators frequently turning to human junkyards for a snack, northern towns have had to get creative in order to keep both their people and wildlife safe.

Biologist and conservationist Alysa McCall shares lessons from the field on how to safely navigate contact with these magnificent animals and plan for a future where climate change forces us all a little closer.