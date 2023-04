Astrophysicist Answers Space Questions From Twitter

Astrophysicist Hitoshi Murayama answers the internet's burning questions about space!

Are there more stars in space than grains of sand?

Can the shapes of constellations change?

Will we be able to observe outside of our own universe?

What was in space before the universe was born?

How do we know there was a Big Bang?

Hitoshi answers all these questions and much more!