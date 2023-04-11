Zoe The Exhibitionist | Visual Novel | Part 1

This game is full of naked people but you mostly have to play as Zoe, an exhibitionist girl who's trying to maintain her dignity by not revealing her n***d body.

The gameplay takes a few hours to fully complete, you have some choices to make that will not affect the game but you still have to pick the right ones in order to progress the story or pick the others ones to see more parts of the story.

Most of the characters in this game have voice acting and you will play as both a man and a women.

The dialogue in this game is kinda silly (which is normally the case with this type of visual novels), the graphics are ok, there are a lot of hours of gameplay you can get out of it and the game has a weird story with jokes, ghosts, twists and Science Fiction.