ALEX JONES GUEST! WILL GOV. GREG ABBOTT PARDON TEXAS BLM SHOOTER?! | Louder with Crowder

Today's a big day.

Not only are we back on YouTube but also, Alex Jones joins us in studio.

We're talking about Daniel Perry potentially being freed by Greg Abbot and the gross injustice he faced from the liberal court system during his self-defense case.

Also, Riley Gaines got attacked by trans protestors!

We dive into all the recent transgender attacks that've been happening & that the media doesn't want you to know about.