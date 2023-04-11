Chinese Americans Join Vigil outside Lewisburg Jail to Show Support to J6 Patriots
Chinese Americans Join Vigil outside Lewisburg Jail to Show Support to J6 Patriots

On Saturday, April 8, a group of Chinese Americans gathered outside United States Penitentiary in Lewisburg, PA for a vigil to show their support to the jailed J6 patriots.

Originally from China, they know what it&apos;s like under the communist rule.

Sadly, they are witnessing firsthand that the U.S. is going toward that direction.

These J6 patriots have been in jail for simply participating in a peaceful pro-Trump protest in DC on January 6, 2021.

In the eyes of this group of Chinese Americans, they are innocent.

But they&apos;ve become political prisoners who should not exist in the U.S. in the first place.