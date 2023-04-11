Chinese Americans Join Vigil outside Lewisburg Jail to Show Support to J6 Patriots

On Saturday, April 8, a group of Chinese Americans gathered outside United States Penitentiary in Lewisburg, PA for a vigil to show their support to the jailed J6 patriots.

Originally from China, they know what it's like under the communist rule.

Sadly, they are witnessing firsthand that the U.S. is going toward that direction.

These J6 patriots have been in jail for simply participating in a peaceful pro-Trump protest in DC on January 6, 2021.

In the eyes of this group of Chinese Americans, they are innocent.

But they've become political prisoners who should not exist in the U.S. in the first place.