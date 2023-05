The Biggest Game Releases of 2023 |

With the new year fast approaching and many new game releases on the horizon, it’s time to look ahead at some of the biggest upcoming games of 2023.

From Starfield coming to Xbox Series X|S and PC, to Spider-Man 2 releasing on PlayStation 5, and Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom coming to Nintendo Switch, there's LITERALLY something for everyone!

So strap in and let's find out what's in store for us in 2023!