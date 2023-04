Trans activists want to ban Fox News in Canada

The LGBT advocacy group Egale Canada is calling on the CRTC to ban Fox News from Canadian airways, citing a segment Fox host Tucker Carlson did on his show on what Carlson characterized as the trans movement's targeting of Christians.

True North's Andrew Lawton says these calls will get worse when C-11 passes and the CRTC isn't just governing TV and radio stations, but also online content.