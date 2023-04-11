Watch Me Go OFF On RINO Ron DeSantis

The problem with Ron DeSantis is that he’s totally owned by his globalist donors and RINOs like Karl Rove, Jeb Bush and Paul Ryan.
They will do anything to stop Trump and kill off MAGA.
He’s 100% Controlled Opposition.
“DeSantis is taking a bruising,” he said. “I used to think it was smart of him to stay quiet when he was just being governor..