LFA 4.11.23 @5pm: ALVIN BRAGG SUES JIM JORDAN!

Ben Bergquam back in the Darian Gap - Shooting at a funeral of all places today - Joey Applesauce heads off to Ireland with Hunter aboard AF1 - Hunter's business partners visited the WH over 80 times to see the big guy - Ava Chen comes back to LFA to expose how the Government is holding Miles Guo - Alvin Bragg is suing Jim Jordan to keep the people away from the truth - Elise Stefanik speaks out against Bragg - Biden regime involved in MAR A LAGO raid!

- House foreign affairs demands answer on Ukraine leak - Reminder that Biden is a PEDO - Roger Stone identifies a VP pick!