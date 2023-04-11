Boston Flight: Planespotting 04-02-23

In today's plane spotting at Boston's Logan International Airport, I catch an array of international departures and one 'super' arrival.
The early spring weather was clear and brisk with a strong NW wind.
In today's plane spotting at Boston's Logan International Airport, I catch an array of international departures and one 'super' arrival.
The early spring weather was clear and brisk with a strong NW wind.
Man attacks flight attendant, attempts to open emergency exit on United Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Boston.
Federal officials said Thursday they have referred more than 250 unruly airline passengers to the FBI for possible criminal..