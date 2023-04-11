Brittney Griner Is Writing a Memoir About Russian Captivity

Brittney Griner Is Writing a Memoir , About Russian Captivity.

NBC News reports that Griner, who spent 10 months detained in Russia on drug charges, will release a memoir in spring of 2024.

.

That day (in February) was the beginning of an unfathomable period in my life which only now am I ready to share, Brittney Griner, via statement.

After an incredibly challenging 10 months in detainment, I am grateful to have been rescued and to be home.

, Brittney Griner, via statement.

Readers will hear my story and understand why I’m so thankful for the outpouring of support from people across the world, Brittney Griner, via statement.

In a press statement, publisher Alfred A.

Knopf said that Griner's memoir, which is currently untitled, will be "intimate and moving.".

Griner also describes her stark and surreal time living in a foreign prison and the terrifying aspects of day-to-day life in a women’s penal colony, Via press release.

At the heart of the book, Griner highlights the personal turmoil she experienced during the near ten-month ordeal and the resilience that carried her through to the day of her return to the United States last December, Via press release.

NBC News reports that Griner also hopes to raise awareness about other Americans who are being held overseas.

.

The WNBA star re-signed with the Phoenix Mercury in February