Why Taylor Swift And Joe Alwyn Broke Up

Just two days after news broke that Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn called it quits, the songstress was spotted grabbing dinner with longtime pal Jack Antonoff in New York City.
Just two days after news broke that Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn called it quits, the songstress was spotted grabbing dinner with longtime pal Jack Antonoff in New York City.
Taylor Swift has been in the spotlight following her breakup with Joe Alwyn. Many celebs have been linked to be with Swift but the..
Taylor Swift recently reacted to a fan asking if she's okay post her breakup from Joe Alwyn.