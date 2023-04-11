Manhattan DA Bragg sues Rep. Jordan to block “transparent campaign of intimidation”

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday against House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH), calling the lawmaker’s investigation into Bragg’s prosecution of Donald Trump a “campaign of intimidation, retaliation, and obstruction.” On April 6, Rep.

Jordan subpoenaed former prosecutor Mark Pomerantz to testify on his resignation from the Trump payment investigation.

On April 7, Rep.

Jordan also requested documented correspondence from Matthew Colangelo, another lead prosecutor in the Trump investigation, prior to him joining Bragg’s probe.