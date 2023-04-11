TRANS WARS: Will Integrity of Women’s Sports Prevail at SCOTUS?

The Trans Agenda has wrought many cultural, existential, and theological conversations in civil society, but now those conversations are making their way into legislation and jurisprudence.

Will the law ultimately reflect the biological reality of the difference between men and women and, for example, protect women’s sports?

West Virginia Attorney General and candidate for governor Patrick Morrisey joins to talk about the Supreme Court decision last week that allowed an injunction to remain in place, preventing the WV law that banned men from women’s sports from taking effect, but why the fight is far from over.

Morrisey predicts he will win on the merits and explains why.