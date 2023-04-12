Debbie Bishop on #PJNET.tv 4/11/2023

Debbie Bishop has co-authored four books with her husband Tim.

She is an overcomer with boundless energy and an adventuresome spirit.

Transparent, relatable, and fun best describe her writing.

She holds a Masters degree in literacy from Lesley University and has taught for nearly thirty years.

They married at age 52, then they bicycled thousands of miles throughout America.

Thanks to these and other life experiences, their books overflow with wisdom, hope, and joy.

Out of gratitude for what God has done in her life, Debbie studies the Bible enthusiastically.

Her recovery from past problems and her relentless pursuit to improve fuel a desire to help others.

As a result, she volunteers periodically as a Hope Coach for TheHopeLine and a facilitator for FINDINGbalance.

These ministries serve people who are seeking solutions to personal challenges.