"How we'll live in 2030: Will there come a time when we never need to leave the house?"

In a video titled "How we'll live in 2030: Will there come a time when we never need to leave the house?", the Telegraph primes the normies for life in their new "smart" open air prison cities, as intended by the UN's 2030 agenda.

All presented as a wonderful utopian paradise, of course.