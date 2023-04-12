Can the metaverse bring us closer to wildlife? | Gautam Shah

Technologist and TED Fellow Gautam Shah invites us to imagine how the metaverse could redefine the relationships between humans and other species.

By giving individual wild animals a personal identity (such as Fio, a young orangutan in Borneo, or Mweituria, an elephant living in Kenya) and sharing data on their migration, milestones and habitats, Shah thinks we could empathize with wildlife in a whole new way.

Learn more about how emerging technology could bring us closer to the natural world -- and what the connections we build there could mean for the future of the planet.