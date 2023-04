9-1-1 Lone Star S04E13 Open

9-1-1: Lone Star 4x13 "Open" Season 4 Episode 13 Promo Trailer HD - Owen is shocked by a secret Kendra has been keeping from him; Grace confronts her father about his past infidelity in the all-new “Open” episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star airing Tuesday, April 18th on FOX.