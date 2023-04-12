Jeep® brand introduces new 2024 Jeep Wrangler Willys

The new 2024 Jeep® Wrangler, the most capable and recognized vehicle in the world, builds on its legendary history with an unmatched combination of off-road capability, authentic Jeep design, open-air freedom, advanced powertrains, superior on- and off-road dynamics and a host of innovative safety and advanced technology features.

The latest evolution of the world’s most off-road capable and most iconic SUV adds greater capability, new technology and advanced safety features, all while staying true to the Wrangler formula and delivering the freedom to go anywhere and do anything.

New for the 2024 model year, the Jeep brand is taking the Wrangler capability game to new heights with its first full-float Dana rear axle, available 100:1 crawl ratio, new factory Warn winch and increased 5,000-pound tow capability.

Inside, customers get to experience more comfort and safety, with a new interior featuring available power front seats, standard 12.3-inch Uconnect 5 touchscreen radio and standard side curtain airbags in the first and second rows.