Trucker Buffet - Mental Health in Trucking

Real mental health is a physical condition caused by a deformity in the brain.

Only less than 2% of the world's population have this condition.

All other Mental Health is extremely temporary and is based on one's ability to overcome stressful situations due to certain things that are happing now or memories from the past.

Politicians and big pharma want you to think otherwise.

Get over it!

The way most people are abusing the term mental health is appalling and sadistic.

These types of self-serving people are weak and make excuses for themselves in order to not carry their own weight in society.

Do not respond to these selfish individuals on social media or the CB as you only embolden them.