Labour: ad campaign 'not a personal attack' on Sunak family

The shadow business secretary defends Labour's recent campaign advert criticising Rishi Sunak's wife's Non-Dom status, saying "there are better choices available to be made by a British government and we are putting that to the British public".

Jonathan Reynolds argues that Non-Dom is "a hangover from the British Empire", but insists the advert is "not a personal attack".

Report by Wardl.

