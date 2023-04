56 Year Old Man Body Transformation Challenge

Happy Holy Thursday!

10 weeks in, 190lbs on the scale, 36 inches around the fastest part of my belly, down over 3 inches but still work to do.

💪Gonna continue with rolling 36 hour fasts and probably some 48h hour or longer as well.

😁I also did Yoga today for an hour class🤙golf ⛳ is right around the corner so need to work on my flexibility.

