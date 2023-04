Queen Elizabeth Had Advice for Wearing the Coronation Crowns

On coronation day King Charles will wear two crowns, The St.

Edward’s crown and then the Imperial State crown, his mom, Queen Elizabeth had some advice on wearing the heavy headpieces.

In a BBC documentary she said of wearing the crown, “You can't look down to read the speech, you have to take the speech up.

Because if you did, your neck would break—it would fall off.

Buzz60’s Keri Lumm has more.