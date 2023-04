The Evolution of Ramadan: From Pre-Islamic Arabia to Modern Times

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, and it is considered to be one of the holiest months in the Islamic faith.

Muslims around the world observe the month of Ramadan by fasting during the daylight hours, abstaining from food and drink, as well as engaging in acts of charity, prayer, and self-reflection.

But what is the history behind this month-long observance?