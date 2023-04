EVERY Adobe Illustrator Tool EXPLAINED (Under 20 Minutes)

Adobe Illustrator has different tools, and in this beginner tutorial you will see how to use every tool there is, from the well known ones like the Selection Tool, the Pen Tool and the Type Tool, to the forgotten ones that you never heard before, like the Symbol Sprayer and the Slice Tool.

This Illustrator tutorial will also show you some tips and tricks that will help you improve your design skills and speed up you workflow in Illustrator.