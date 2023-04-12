RISE UP 4.12.23 @9am: PITS & PROMISES!

RISE UP Ep.#86!

Pits and Promises!

God speaks of both many times in the Bible.

I'm sure you have experienced both of these.

It's like saying valleys and mountains but a little bit different.

God promises that you won't ever fall into the pits and traps of the devil if you stay focused on the Lord.

That means that a good majority of terrible things that happen to you in life wouldn't happen if you didn't allow them to.

In a way, much like we choose whether to go to Heaven or hell, we also choose the hardships that come our way here on earth.

Let's discuss this today and see where the Lord leads God's podcast!

Please help me share and spread the #gospelnotgossip