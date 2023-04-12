RISE UP 4.12.23 @9am: PITS & PROMISES!
RISE UP 4.12.23 @9am: PITS & PROMISES!

RISE UP Ep.#86!

Pits and Promises!

God speaks of both many times in the Bible.

I&apos;m sure you have experienced both of these.

It&apos;s like saying valleys and mountains but a little bit different.

God promises that you won&apos;t ever fall into the pits and traps of the devil if you stay focused on the Lord.

That means that a good majority of terrible things that happen to you in life wouldn&apos;t happen if you didn&apos;t allow them to.

In a way, much like we choose whether to go to Heaven or hell, we also choose the hardships that come our way here on earth.

Let&apos;s discuss this today and see where the Lord leads God&apos;s podcast!

Please help me share and spread the #gospelnotgossip