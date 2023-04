This Birth Mother and Daughter Were Reunited thanks to DNA and Facebook

Rachel Ruiz grew up knowing she was adopted and on her 18th birthday her parents gave her information on her birth family.

She hit many roadblocks trying to find them since the details were redacted.

However, in 2022 with the help of her husband, she found her grandfather’s obituary, and the pieces fell into place.

