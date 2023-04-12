Henningsen: 'The Great Economic Heist' - COVID-19, De-Dollarization & The Climate Agenda

In this episode of the Patrick Henningsen Show on TNT Radio which aired on April 10, 2023, Patrick ways in on the de-dollarization trend and what this means for the economy and why China has opened up different lines of trade with other countries to bypass US sanctions and what this means for the US dollar as a world reserve currency.

He gives his take on the propaganda, politics & dubious science behind 'The Great Economic Heist' which is the COVID-19 pandemic narrative, he also touches on the climate agenda and computer modelling to go with the new green energy policies and more.